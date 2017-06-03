We want a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem: Rajnath

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today went on to say that the central government is looking forward for a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem by taking its people into confidence.









“We want a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem and we will do that by taking Kashmiri people into confidence,” Singh said while addressing media on the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government.









Singh said the Kashmir problem has been there since 1947 and can not be resolved in a few months.

“This problem is since 1947. It can’t be resolved overnight (chutki mein). It will require time, but we will come out with a permanent solution. We are moving ahead in that direction,” the Minister said.