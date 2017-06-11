Will Narendra Modi be able to pacify the farmers?

Narendra Modi was the first serving PM to visit Parliament canteen as a client and have lunch. After paying Rs 29 for his lunch, he wrote: Annadata Sukhi Bhavah.

Times have gone by, the same food provider is angry, hitting the streets from Chennai to New Delhi.

Massive agitations are going on in MP and Maharashtra.

All eyes are on Modi. BJP thinks that he will be able to pacify the farmers.

Ever since becoming PM, Modi has maintained that his is the pro-poor, pro-farmer government.

On an expected note, he has launched a few schemes advantageous for the farmers. Schemes include the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, the National Food Security Mission, the National Horticulture Mission, the Gramin Bhandaran Yojana, the Integrated Scheme of Oilseeds, Pulses, Oil palm and Maize and the much publicised Soil Health Card Scheme.

Talking about this year’s budget, a jump of 24 per cent was made in the total allocation for the rural, agriculture and allied sectors.

Furthermore, the government has set a target of electrifying all the villages by May 1, 2018.

To make villages drought-proof, Modi announced constructing 5 lakh more ponds in addition to an equal number built last year. All these steps were expected to help the farmers and farm sector. But, looks like something is missing, forcing farmers to go up in arms.