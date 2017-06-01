Would like to play Amrita Pritam on screen: Tisca Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Tisca Chopra today stated that if she gets chance, she would love to play the character of writer-poet Amrita Pritam on screen.

“Amrita Pritam is part of our cultural consciousness and if I’ll get an opportunity, I would like to play her on screen,” Tisca said at the screening of the short film “Amrita and I”, in which actress Shruti Ulfat plays Amrita Pritam, here on Wednesday.









“Amrita Pritam’s character is really fascinating. We all have heard about her relationship with Sahir Ludhianvi (poet), but not many people know about her relationship with Imroz, who was her companion in her life. So, I really liked this thing that this film is from Imroz’s point of view.”









Calling it a “very beautiful film”, Tisca found the combination of poetry and painting in the movie “really amazing”. “The director has done a great job by using minimal and surreal kind of sets in the film,” she said.