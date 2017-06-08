Yogi Adityanath befitting reply to Mayawati

Parks, monuments and memorials developed by Mayawati during her regime is all set to lose ‘dalit tag’.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered for statues installation of other leaders too in Ambedkar Park, Kanshi Ram Eco Garden and other memorials and monuments, that currently has statues of Mayawati.

Though Mayawati has always said in media that she follow the concept of ‘Sarva Samaj’, but the fact remains that she has never allowed statues of any upper castes, backward and Muslim leaders.

Only dalit leaders are to be found in Ambedkar Park, Kanshi Ram Eco Garden and Buddha Vihar.

Now Yogi Adityanath has ordered to install two statues of Raja Suheldeo. First one would be the 18-foot bronze statue in the Ambedkar Park while another marble statue is going to be outside the park.

To substitute BSP Supremo’s ‘Sarva Samaj’ with ‘sabka saath sabka vikas, UP government is going install statues of upper castes icons such as Maharana Pratap, Prithvi Raj Chauhan and number of other backward leaders including Guhraj Nishad, Ahilyabai Holker, Daksh Prajapati, Savitribai Phule etc.

Backward Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar is given a task of conducting this routine.