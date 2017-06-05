Yogi Adityanath request to private sector doctors is a success

After the request of UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath to private practicing doctors to increase voluntary service to rural health care, more than 20 private practicing doctors have signed an agreement with the health department for uncharged voluntary service.

The doctors, comprising of specialists, retired and others involved in their own practice in different part of Lucknow district from today will be absorbed in health care service at different community health care centres (CHC) and primary health care centres (PHC).

Dr VS Tomar, recently retired as joint director, family welfare, is already giving his services at the IIM road PHC.

Apart from Chief Minister, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh had also requested private sector doctors to give at least two to three hours of their work for service in rural health care in order to meet the gap of around 7,000 doctors.