1 Crore Affected in Bihar floods

Patna: The number of deaths in Bihar because of flood has jumped to 153 while those marooned in 17 districts of the state has reached the figure of one crore.

However, there is some good news coming from Assam and West Bengal, where no heavy rains were reported.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the whole situation, giving orders to officials. Airdropping of food packets was on top of his agenda in Kursakanta, Palasi, Sikti and Jokihaat in Araria and the Sugauli area in East Champaran.