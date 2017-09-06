11 People Dead During Ganesh Idols Immersion In Maharashtra

MUMBAI: In what can be termed as unfortunate, the Ganesh idol immersion processions in Maharashtra yesterday were somewhat marred by the death of at least eleven people in parts of the state, even as devotees in Maharashtra thronged in full venom to bid adieu to the popular elephant-headed God.

According to the sources, three persons drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in the Shivnai lake near Bidkin in Aurangabad district.

Police officials say that keeping aside three deaths in Aurangabad, four people lost their lives in Pune, two in Jalgaon and one each in Nashik and Beed districts.

However, exact information pertaining to their deaths are not immediately known.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the idol at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was immersed in an artificial pond.

On the other hand, in Nashik, minister Girish Mahajan joined the lezim players during the immersion procession, while Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire tapped a foot in the Ganesh visarjan procession in Aurangabad city. Lezim is a folk dance from the state, named after a musical instrument with jingling cymbals.

In Mumbai, among the early beginners for the immersion were the Ganesh Galli Mandal and Lalbaughcha Raja, which attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival, that began on August 25 and concluded on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ yesterday.

Several devotees performed Koli dance, a traditional dance of the fishermen, at the Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in central Mumbai before the ‘visarjan’ procession began. On an expected note, the BMC has appealed the devotees to inform the civic authorities as and when they need any assistance or if they are stung by jelly fish or sting ray.

Furthermore, police have beefed up security and companies of the State Reserve Police Force are also being deployed.

Cranes, watchtowers, drones, CCTVs and floodlights have been arranged in order to keep a watch on every movement of the revellers and devotees.