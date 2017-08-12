13 civilians dead, 3 injured in Afghan attack

Afghanistan: According to the information given by an official, in an incident that took place in Faryab province that killed at least 13 civilians and three others got injured, when two mortars struck a residential area.

While talking to the media, an official went on to say: “Two mortar mines fired by militants on Friday night struck some houses in Tort Atai village in Dawlatabad district.”

No one knows who fired the mortars, villagers said.

Dawlatabad Governor Abdul Salam Nazhat said an investigation was underway to determine who fired the mortars.

Faryab province, with Maimana as its capital, has been the scene of Taliban-led insurgency over the past decade.