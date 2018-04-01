17 Palestinians dead, 1,400 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers

According to the information given by a Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour, in an incident that took place at the Gaza border killed at least 17 Palestinians and more than 1,400 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers. As per the reports, the march quickly turned bloody as Palestinian protesters and Israeli military clashed along the fence. Israeli officials estimated tens of thousands of Palestinian protesters marched in Gaza yesterday towards the border fence between Israel and Gaza during…

As per the reports, the march quickly turned bloody as Palestinian protesters and Israeli military clashed along the fence.

Israeli officials estimated tens of thousands of Palestinian protesters marched in Gaza yesterday towards the border fence between Israel and Gaza during a protest called the “Great March of Return”.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Israeli authorities bore “full responsibility” for the deaths and declared Saturday as a day of mourning. Thousands of people were attending the funerals.