Muslim organizations happy with new marriage registration law

Lucknow: The UP government approval to a proposal making registration of all marriages mandatory has been supported by Muslim organisations in UP.

Only exception being the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), who believes that there should be no provision that unregistered marriages are equivalent to no marriage.

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) is in support of the government decision.

Most of the Muslim organizations thinks that this will play a pivotal part in ensuring social security for women.

All India Shia Personal Law Board is welcoming the decision to make marriages registration mandatory including the Nikaah, taking place in the state.

It is worthwhile pointing that in a conventional Nikaahnama, there is no provision to put image of the bride and groom.