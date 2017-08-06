Venkaiah Naidu is ‘different’ now

New Delhi: Straight after becoming the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu declared that he will do everything possible to maintain the dignity of the Upper House alongside strengthening the hands of the president.

Naidu, 68, will take incharge of the office by taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 11. Naidu takes the place of Hamid Ansari, who retires on August 10.

Prime Mini ster Narendra Modi believes that he would serve the nation as a diligent and dedicated vice-president, with nation building being his main objective.

Naidu won 516 of the total 771 votes polled.

Since Naidu is from Andhra Pradesh, his term as Rajya Sabha chairman is very much going to play a pivotal part in the BJP getting the backing of southern parties like AIADMK, TRS and YSR Congress at the time of debates.

Naidu has assured that he would be bipartisan.