BRD Medical College Gorakhpur: Opposition finally get something

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: On an expected note, opposition parties are in the same tune to take on the Yogi Adityanath government regarding the deaths of mostly infants at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, political ground of UP CM.

Congress wants an apology to the nation, while Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of concealing facts regarding circumstances that was responsible for the tragedy. On the other side of the coin, BSP supremo Mayawati wants state health minister resignation.

Earlier, likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar and Pramod Tiwari visited BRD Medical College and spoke to doctors and other officials.

Accusing the UP government of hiding facts, Akhilesh Yadav said authorities had tampered with the records regarding patients admission to the wards from which the deaths were reported.

Different political parties workers burnt effigies and demonstrated against UP government outside the hospital campus.