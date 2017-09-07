1993 Mumbai blasts: Abu Salem gets life imprisonment, Merchant given death sentence

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court today sentenced Abu Salem to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case while on the other hand TADA court sentenced convicts Tahir Merchant and Feroz Khan to death.

Another culprit Riyaz Siddiqui was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack, Mustafa Dosa, and Abu Salem on June 16 this year.

All the accused were facing multiple charges of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government, and murder of people. Earlier, in the first leg that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted and today was the second leg of the trial.

The Mumbai blast of March 12, 1993, resulted in 257 fatalities and over 700 were injured. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India’s ‘most wanted’ fugitive, who also has his name prominently figuring on the ‘most wanted’ lists of the US and the Interpol.