2.17 lakh villages have become open defecation free: Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the 99th birthday celebrations of Dada Vaswani in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that 2.17 lakh villages have become open defecation free and by this time a healthy tradition has also begun as the rural sanitation coverage has gone up to 66 per cent.

Modi went on to say: “Today it has reached 66 percent. A healthy tradition has also begun. There is competition among villages, districts and states to be open defecation free. Till now 2.17 lakh villages have become open defecation free.”

Lauding Dada Vaswani’s thoughts on “Making the Right Choice”, the Prime Minister said that if people resolve to make the right choice, evils such as corruption, casteism, drug abuse and crime can be overcome.

“A reason for evils in the society is that despite knowing what is right and what is not, some people choose the wrong alternative. Making the right choice and moving on it is a basis for creating a stong society,” Modi said.

He said when the Swachh Bharat mission was launched in 2014; rural sanitation coverage was only 39 percent.