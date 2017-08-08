2 Types Of Rs. 500 Notes?

NEW DELHI: The Congress allegation of two kinds of 500 rupee notes printed by the RBI gave rise to a huge storm in parliament, forcing an adjournment in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress, highlighting pictures of two Rs. 500 notes in the Rajya Sabha and claiming they were totally different in terms of designs and sizes, terming it as the “biggest scam of the century”.

Congress related this to the demonetisation as well. Congress said that UPA government never printed two kinds of notes, one for the party and one for the government.

Reacting to this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress of making “irresponsible statements”.

However, Congress got support from Trinamool Congress, Sharad Yadav and Samajwadi Party in this issue.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned the notes source.