2008 Malegaon Blast Case: SC give bail to Lt Col Purohit

NEW DELHI: Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit has been given bail by the SC in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

It is worth pointing that Col Purohit has been in prison for the last nine years.

The NIA was not in favor of his bail grant during the last hearing and argued that there was quite a bit of proof against Lt Col Purohit.

Few days back, the SC had reserved its verdict on Lt Col Purohit’s plea seeking interim bail.

Lt Col Purohit had got into the SC challenging the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea. At the time of hearing, Lt Col Purohit advocate had said that he has been in jail for the past nine years, but charges have still not been framed against him.

His advocate also pinpointed that MCOCA charge has already been dropped against him and therefore he is entitled to getting interim bail.

On the other hand, NIA solicitor said that there was some proof against Lt Col Purohit which would go a long way in helping in framing of charge.

Talking about the plea seeking the cancellation of bail of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a co-accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the court posted the matter for hearing on October 10.

Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayed Bilal, father of one of the blast victims, not happy with the order of Bombay HC giving bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur alleging that she was a “powerful person” and could influence the witnesses in the case.

The Supreme Court had sought the reply of government on the plea seeking cancellation of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s bail.

The NIA had filed its reply in Lt Col Purohit’s case, saying there was plenty of proof against him, but not much to talk about against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.