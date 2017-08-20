23 dead as 14 coaches of Utkal Express derail in UP

Khatauli: 14 coaches of Utkal Express jumped the rails, with one of them crashing into a home that was adjacent to the track near Khatauli, causing 23 deaths and leaving number of others injured.
Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner, Saharanpur Division and DM, Muzaffarnagar, G S Priyadarshi have announced in media that the official figure of bodies in the mortuary was 21.
District authorities have also issued three helpline numbers: 0131-2436103/2436918/2436564.
Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations were pretty much done and dusted at the accident site.
The train was coming from Puri and going to Haridwar.
“LUCAS (rerailing device) from SRE reached site at 2305 hrs. A full scale ART from Delhi also reached site at 110 hrs to expedite restoration. Another Accident Relief Train (ART) along with a 140-ton crane from Ambala Division is awaited at site shortly,” pointed out Suresh Prabhu, Railway Minister.
PM Narendra Modi expressed extreme pain regarding the derailment.
He said the situation was being monitored in a professional manner by the Railways Ministry.