23 dead as 14 coaches of Utkal Express derail in UP

Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner, Saharanpur Division and DM, Muzaffarnagar, G S Priyadarshi have announced in media that the official figure of bodies in the mortuary was 21.

District authorities have also issued three helpline numbers: 0131-2436103/2436918/2436564.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations were pretty much done and dusted at the accident site.

The train was coming from Puri and going to Haridwar.

“LUCAS (rerailing device) from SRE reached site at 2305 hrs. A full scale ART from Delhi also reached site at 110 hrs to expedite restoration. Another Accident Relief Train (ART) along with a 140-ton crane from Ambala Division is awaited at site shortly,” pointed out Suresh Prabhu, Railway Minister.