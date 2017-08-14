25 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: According to the information given by the official, minimum of 25 Taliban militants lost their lives while as many as 10 got wounded as fighting for the control of Mirza Olang district in Afghanistan continued on Monday.

“Some strategic areas have been re-taken in Mirza Olang and mop-up operations backed by air fire continue,” military official said.

According to the official, Taliban district chief Mawlavi Amrullah was among those killed.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State in a coordinated operation last week overran Mirza Olang district, killing over 50 civilians and forcing hundreds to flee their houses for safer places.

Meanwhile, 19 militants were killed and eight injured when government aircraft targeted Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities and gained ground in Jawzjan and neighbouring Faryab and Saripul provinces are yet to comment on the situation in the region.