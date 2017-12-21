2G scam verdict out: A Raja, Kanimozhi acquitted

A special court today declared its verdict and acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. Among the key names acquitted are former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Judgements were given by Special CBI judge O P Saini in three separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the infamous scam that rocked the UPA government. The scam is associated with the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The trial in this much hyped 2G spectrum scam case commenced six years back in 2011 subsequent to the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI’s case for the offences which entails punishment ranging from six months in life imprisonment.

In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi were facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG