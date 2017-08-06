300 Crores ‘Undisclosed Income’ of DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Over Rs. 300 crore in “undisclosed income” has been found in raids on DK Shivakumar and his family and associates.

According to Income Tax Department sources, around Rs. 100 crore of this was found from Mr Shivakumar, or DKS as he is known, and his family, they said.

The tax raid on Shivakumar’s house that started on Wednesday and continued till early this morning has finally been completed.

In this time frame, more than 60 locations pertaining to the minister in Karnataka and Delhi were searched.

Shivakumar was picked up from a luxury Bengaluru resort, staying with 43 lawmakers flown in from Gujarat by the Congress in order to check a rash of defections ahead of RS polls.

In terms of figures, taxmen have seized more than Rs. 15 crore in cash and jewellery.