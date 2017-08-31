4 Dead, 20 Feared Trapped As Mumbai Building Collapses

MUMBAI: In what can be termed as a disappointing news, at least four people have died after a five-storey building has collapsed this morning in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area.

According to the officials, four people have been rescued, but at least 20 are still feared trapped. As rescue operations keep on going, there is nothing better to report of as of now.

Sources within the vicinity say that two bodies were pulled out from the rubble and a third victim was later declared dead at hospital.

An official said nine families were living in the old and dilapidated Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the busy marketplace.

Although, rescue teams were on the spot from the beginning itself, it is worthwhile mentioning that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the spot as are 10 fire engines. The building is in a congested lane, but the police have cordoned the area around it.

A municipal officer said they received a call that the building had collapsed at 8.40 am. “We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris,” the official said.

The pivotal factor here is that the building in Bhendi Bazaar collapsed two days after Mumbai was lashed by its heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the building was on a list of precarious structures compiled by the local municipal body.