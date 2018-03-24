4th Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Yadav sentenced to 14 years imprisonment

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav has been sentenced to seven years in jail in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam and has also been fined a huge amount of 30 lakhs. The former Bihar chief minister has been in trouble since the investigation of this scam began in which he was later accused of using government funds in Bihar meant for cattle fodder. The multi-million-rupee scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was chief minister…

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav has been sentenced to seven years in jail in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam and has also been fined a huge amount of 30 lakhs.

The former Bihar chief minister has been in trouble since the investigation of this scam began in which he was later accused of using government funds in Bihar meant for cattle fodder. The multi-million-rupee scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was chief minister of undivided Bihar.

This fourth fodder scam case relates to Rs. 3.13 crore swindled from the Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996. Besides Lalu Yadav, there are 31 other accused in this case, including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who was acquitted by the court on Monday.

Lalu Yadav’s lawyers say he had expected relief in the Dumka treasury case as another chief minister had been acquitted.