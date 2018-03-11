5 Types of Dates Every Couple Should Try

There are so many fun things we can do together. Here is a list worth trying. These alternative date ideas will not only get you out of your comfort zone but also help you know each other better. 1. Long Drive date For those not willing to spend a lot, long drives make for an ideal date. You not only get privacy, but the beauty of nature adds to that romantic spark. Don't forget to carry your favourite snack with you,…

There are so many fun things we can do together. Here is a list worth trying. These alternative date ideas will not only get you out of your comfort zone but also help you know each other better.

For those not willing to spend a lot, long drives make for an ideal date. You not only get privacy, but the beauty of nature adds to that romantic spark. Don’t forget to carry your favourite snack with you, and also a romantic playlist.

If the weather is good and the sky is clear, a soothing walk makes for a perfect date. Walking hand in hand, away from all the hustle and bustle of daily life, is really romantic.

Watching a movie can be really amusing, be it in a theatre or at home on your laptop. A tub of popcorn and a blanket is one cosy date option.

If you’re an adventurer at heart, here are some amazing date ideas – you can go on a scavenger hunt, trek, mountain climbing and camping outside the side. Another adventurous thing you can try is watching a horror movie together. It’ll be fun, right?

If you are a fun loving couple, you can either re-live your first date as strangers or play your favourite movie characters and pretend you don’t know each other. This will help you know each other all over again.