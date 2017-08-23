50 injured as nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express derail in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as another ‘disaster’, nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed near UP’s Auraiya district during the wee hours today, injuring at least 50 passengers.

Disappointing thing about this incident is that this is the second rail accident in the Uttar Pradesh since last Saturday when Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

The accident occurred around 2.40am when the train collided with a dumper. As was the case earlier on in the piece, Railways minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted regarding the mishap, saying that he is personally monitoring the situation.

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief purposes.

Indications are that around least 50 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, M C Chauhan, General Manager, NCR said.

DG PRO, Anil Saxena has told mediapersons that no casualties have been reported so far in Kaifiyat Express derailment.

“Train No. 12225- Azamgarh to New Delhi- derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh at around 2:40 a.m . When Kaifiyat express was passing by Ochalda and Patra station, by gate number 14 then a dumper collided with the train, derailing it with the engine and six coaches. There is no report of deaths,” Saxena said.

A dumper was hit by the Kaifiyat Express leading to the accident.

The incident comes days after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Katauli in which 23 people were killed.

More details are awaited and we will keep you posted about it, rest assured.

NCR sources also pinpointed the fact that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site during the accident.

Officials have gone immediately to the place in order to offer rescue and relief operations to the passengers. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Helpline numbers

Etawah-05688-1072, 266382, 266383

Lucknow-0522-2237677, 9794830975

Faizabad-05278-222603

Kanpur-0512-1072, 2323015, 2323016, 2323018

Aligarh-0571-1072, 2403458, 2403055

Tundla-05612-1072, 220337, 220338, 220339

Shahganj-9794839010