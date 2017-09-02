800 engineering colleges to shut down

BENGALURU: The AICTE is all set to close down around 800 engineering colleges across India as there are no takers for their seats.

In terms of statistics, there are approximately 150 colleges which are closed down voluntarily every year because of stricter AICTE rules. According to a rule of the council, colleges that lack proper infrastructure and report less than 30% admissions for five consecutive years will have to be shut down, he pointed out.

If you go to the AICTE website, you will find that it has approved the progressive closure of more than 410 colleges across India, from 2014-15 to 2017-18. As a matter of fact, twenty of these institutions are in Karnataka. A maximum number of institutions was approved for closure in 2016-17. Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have the maximum number of colleges which have sought progressive closure.

Not able to survive, private engineering colleges either seek progressive closure and ultimately shut down or turn into polytechnics or science and arts colleges. Talking about progressive closure, it means the institute cannot admit students to the first year in that academic year, for which progressive closure is granted.

“Most engineering college professors or lecturers are MTech or PhD holders. They don’t usually have experience in teaching aspiring engineers. Now onwards, any engineering college lecturer joining anew will have to undergo six months of exclusive and compulsory training so that they can train future engineers better. Existing engineer lecturers have three years to undergo this training compulsorily,” Sahasrabudhe said.

If sources are to be believed, AICTE is also looking at making engineering students industry-ready so that they are hired on time. From this year onwards, every secondand third-year student will have to undergo internship compulsorily so that they are hired even before campus placements.