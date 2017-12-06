Aaganbadi workers do symbolic marriage with cm Yogi in Sitapur

In what can be said to be a unique marriage, Aanganbadi worker carried out a symbolic marriage with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath in Sitapur district.

The women worker married with the picture of Yogi with all the rituals and ceremony and according to sources the name of this women worker is Neetu Singh.

There were songs played and sweets distributed among the people and there was invitation sent to hundreds of people and media was also invited for the same.

When asked about the motive of such marriage then the worker said that women get everything from their husband and this was a way to convey their demands and requirements to the CM of Uttar Pradesh that the aanganbadi workers are lacking.