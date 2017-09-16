Aanand L Rai presents a dark comedy!

Aanand L Rai’s films have always had a solid storyline and an incredible entertainment value. Known to rope in powerhouse performers, talented writers and filmmakers, the celebrated director’s efforts to chase content-driven work of cinema are evident. After thoroughly entertaining audiences by bringing small-town romances to the big screen, the award-winning filmmaker proudly presents Newton, under his banner, Colour Yellow Productions.

The highly anticipated dark comedy has gathered an impressive ensemble of artists. Helmed by Amit V Masurkar, known for Sulemani Keeda, the movie features critically acclaimed actor, Rajkummar Rao, essaying the titular role, Pankaj Tripathi of the Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan fame, popular television and theatre artist, Raghubir Yadav, who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Peepli Live and Anjali Patil, known for her performance in Prakash Jha’s Chakravyuh.

A close source adds, “One of the prominent reasons why Aanand decided to present this film is that he was really amazed at how such a sensitive film subject was so aptly handled. There are many facets of the Indian election process that even he was not aware of, before watching Newton. It was a learning experience for him.”

Speaking of the movies the celebrated filmmaker has been associated with, a trade source reveals, “Aanand L Rai is a phenomenal storyteller. He has an unmistakable sight for gifted directors and actors. The filmmaker has showcased entertainment and content in a way, never seen before. Catering to a variety of genres, his banner has brought stories, acutely different from the ones audiences have grown over.”