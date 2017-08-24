AB de Villiers steps down as ODI captain

South African batsman AB de Villiers today decided to give up his captaincy as the captain of the One-Day International side. However, putting rest to all the speculations surrounding his Test future, de Villiers went on to clarify that he will be available to play in all three formats of the game from late September when South Africa will commence their home season.

AB de Villiers made the announcement through a video released on his app, de Villiers felt that it was time for someone else to take over the role. He also pulled his weight behind Faf du Plessis, who has done a good job leading the Test and T20I teams.

“Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams, and bearing this in mind, I’ve informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team,” de Villiers said. “It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for somebody else to lead the ODI team forward.”

The star batsman has been away from the Test matches in the recent past due to injuries or workload and these aspects have been the cause of concern for his fans that if he would be seen in Test matches in future or not.

De Villiers last played a Test in January 2016, against England, and has since been unavailable due to either injury or workload concerns. Addressing those doubts, de Villiers completely dismissed suggestions that he was putting himself before the team.

“A lot has been said and written over the past 12 months and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear,” de Villiers stated.”

“Following this recent break, I really do feel refreshed and revived. I want to get back on the field and I have assured the national selectors that I’ll be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly. But I’ll be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards.”