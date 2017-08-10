Abhinav Mukund takes tough stand against colour discrimination

Indian opener Abhinav Mukund took a tough stand against colour discrimination and went to twitter to post a heartfelt message in order to stop this menace. The left-handed batsmen recalled the times when he had been discriminated on the basis of colour of his skin and made a request to everyone to be ‘comfortable in your own skin’. The batsman took to Twitter to take a stand against the scourge of colour discrimination.

His tweet has garnered more than 2k likes and had been retweeted close to 1000 times and further he categorically denied that his intention behind this tweet was not to attain any kind of sympathy but to change the mindset of the people regarding this social evil.

In his strong message against colour bias, Abhinav Mukund wrote: “”I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people’s obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Anyone who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.”

Mukund who has played seven test matches for India, is currently on tour to Sri Lanka. He has scored a total of 321 runs in his test career with 81 as his highest score.

By-Ayush Tiwari