Action in ‘A Gentleman’ is purely hand-to-hand combat: Sidharth

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘A Gentleman’, said that action scenes in the movie is purely hand-to-hand combat and that they had an action choreographer from Paris.

Interacting with the media, the actor went on to say: “It’s purely hand-to-hand combat. We had an action choreographer from Paris. Cyril Raffaelli has done loads of Hollywood films and he was training me. So, whatever action you see is all doable, it’s all hand-to-hand technique.”

Giving more insight into the action choreographer, director Raj Nidhimoru said: “Cyril is one of the first guys who started Parkour, and is very good at hand techniques.”

“Sid trained for quite a few weeks, and he’s got some really good moves now. So nobody can mess with him,” he added.

The movie which is produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Raj & D.K also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25, 2017.