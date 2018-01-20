Actress Diana Penty looking to explore different genres

She will be seen in an action-packed avatar in “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran”, and will be revisiting the “Happy Bhag Jayegi” universe for the sequel. Actress Diana Penty says she wants to explore different genres, but would refrain from doing anything “drastic”.

“I would love to try new things, try new roles and play different characters. It is something that I have always wanted and it is something that I have always tried to do with each film that I do. I try to make it different from the previous film, the role and the character,” Diana told media over phone from Mumbai.

“I would definitely be open to and would want to (try different things). There is a hunger to kind of do things that are different,” added the actress, who launched Gigi Hadid’s Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Limited Edition Collection in India earlier this month.

But that doesn’t mean she will try everything that comes her way. The actress says she will weigh things and decide accordingly.

“I don’t know how drastic I would be… Like going bald is drastic. That is not something so easy and casual. It is a big deal… at least for me, it is a big deal.