Add these essential oils in your daily skin care routine!

Essential Oil like sandalwood oil, rosemary oil, tea tree oil etc are beneficial for your skin and must be added in your daily skin care routine for better results. These oils have amazing aroma therapy properties and many other such properties that are good for your body.

But, use of these oils more in quantity of three to four drops can also cause irritation and itching on your skin.

Here are three types of essential oils that are good for your skin:-

1. Rosemary oil- This oil is extremely beneficial for hair growth and has properties which help hair thickening. Rosemary oil helps in improving memory and is beneficial for liver detoxification.

2. Lavender oil- Lavender oil is most commonly used for its relaxing effects on the body. The aroma of the oil is relaxing and helps to release stress. A drop or two, when rubbed in the temples helps in better sleep. Used with coconut oil, lavender oil helps getting rid of lice and their eggs as well. Adding a drop or two in your regular moisturizer helps healing sunburn.

3. Sandalwood oil- This oil has benefits which include being antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antispasmodic and is disinfectant. It is most effective during monsoon when the chances of getting infections are the most. Fill a large bowl with steaming water, add one to two drops of sandal wood essential oil and use the same for face spa. It’s not only refreshing but will help get rid of blemishes.