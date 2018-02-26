Aditi Rao Hydari takes inspiration from international artists

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said that versatility is very important for her and she is inspired by the way international artists work.

Asked why she’s majorly done multi-starrer projects, Aditi while talking to media said: “I have done a mix of different kinds of cinema. I have done films like ‘London, Paris, New York’ or ‘Murder 3’ where it’s just about one person or two people or ‘Bhoomi’ for that matter… I have done lots of those and I have also not shied away from films which are multi-starrers because for me a film is all about the director and the team that makes a film and about the script and character I am playing.”

Actress has several good movies to his name like “London, Paris, New York”, “Bhoomi” and “Padmaavat”.

“Like people in the West, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman or Brad Pitt and all the amazing actors… they also do a mix of different kinds of cinema. So, here even I am inspired with that way of working and I also do a sort of mix of different kinds of films.