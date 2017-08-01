Aditi Rao Hydari’s singing skills to enthral audience

Aditi Rao Hydari shares her opinion that she has absorbed the music at the time when she was young and her mother Vidya Rao who is a trained Hindustani classical music singer used to riyaaz every morning to the strains of the tanpura.

Aditi said: “I’ve probably absorbed music through osmosis.” She had given her voice to ‘Thehree Si Zindagi’ and ‘Voh Dekhnay Mein’ in Anu Menon’s 2012 romcom, ‘London, Paris, New York’, also featuring Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar.

On her long absence from the singing forte she said: “I haven’t gone back in the last six years.”

“Whenever I was asked in the last six years why I wasn’t singing, I’d say I would for AR Rahman. I lived that dream at a recent show in New York and now I’m sure I’ll sing more often.”

Actress will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romance, ‘Padmavati’, that features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and in Omung Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bhoomi’, which marks Sanjay Dutt’s comeback.