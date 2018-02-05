Afghan: 12 militants dead, several injured in airstrikes

Afghan: According to the information given by an official, in an incident that took place in the northern Badakhshan, Faryab and Sari Pul provinces today that killed twelve militants and several others got injured as Afghan military warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts.

The government forces bombed Taliban hideouts in Badakhshan province’s Wardoj district, killing six insurgents, said Army spokesperson Nasratullah Jamshidi.

In similar raids, the warplanes targeted Taliban compounds in Shirin Tagab district of Faryab, killing four militants, media reported.

Two more militants were killed in Sangcharak district of Sari Pul province.

Several militants sustained injuries in the bombings, the spokesman said, saying the security forces warplanes would continue to target the enemies positions in the conflict-hit country.