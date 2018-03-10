Afghan: 15 soldiers dead in Taliban attack

Afghanistan: According to the information given through media reports, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Farah province in which 15 Afghan soldiers lost their lives in Taliban attack. Media reported that the attack was carried out by the Taliban militants on Friday night in Farah Rod area of Bala Buluk district, northeast of provincial capital city Farah, Farid Bakhtawar, chairman of the provincial council, was quoted as saying. Among those killed were nine members of the Afghan Special…

Media reported that the attack was carried out by the Taliban militants on Friday night in Farah Rod area of Bala Buluk district, northeast of provincial capital city Farah, Farid Bakhtawar, chairman of the provincial council, was quoted as saying.

Among those killed were nine members of the Afghan Special Operations Forces, according to the report.

Additional forces were dispatched to the district following the clashes.

Several soldiers were reported missing after the attack during which one armoured military vehicle was destroyed and two others were seized by the attackers together with weapons.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a purported Taliban spokesman, claimed that 53 Afghan soldiers were killed and injured when Taliban fighters stormed their position in Farah Rod.

Afghan army and police have repulsed Taliban attacks against Farah city in the past months as the militants have been trying to capture full control of the city and outer parts.