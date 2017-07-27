Afghan: 45 militants dead, 50 injured in attack

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the Defence Ministry, in an incident that took place today in Nuristan province that killed at least 45 Taliban militants and injured 50 militants, as Afghan security forces repelled an attack.

The ministry went on to say: “Hundreds of Taliban insurgents attacked Want Waygal district on Wednesday night. They were met with fierce resistance from security forces.”

However, the ministry did not reveal if there were any casualties among security personnel.