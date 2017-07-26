Afghan: District chief, five others dead in mine blast

Afghanistan: According to the information given by an official, in an incident that took place in Farah province that killed an afghan district chief and five of his bodyguards in a roadside mine blast.

While talking to the media, an official went on to say: The incident took place late on Tuesday in Shib Koh district when Abdul Rahim Haidari was on way home from his office.

“Haidari’s vehicle was hit by a roadside mine,” the official said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.