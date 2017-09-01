Aftab Shivdasani remarries Nin Dusanj in a grand way: SEE Photos

By
Team Pardaphash
-

Aftab Shivdasani had tied the knot with Nin Dusanj back in the year 2014 although the couple did not have a grand wedding, instead opted for an intimate ceremony attended only by both their families.

Nowe after three years, Aftab and Nin got re-married at the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka.

Read:- Shilpa Shetty heads to Sri Lanka for work

The actor shared wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, “My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn’t be happier, I thank the Lord everyday for having you in my life.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH