Aftab Shivdasani remarries Nin Dusanj in a grand way: SEE Photos

Aftab Shivdasani had tied the knot with Nin Dusanj back in the year 2014 although the couple did not have a grand wedding, instead opted for an intimate ceremony attended only by both their families.

Nowe after three years, Aftab and Nin got re-married at the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka.

The actor shared wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, “My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn’t be happier, I thank the Lord everyday for having you in my life.”