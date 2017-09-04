After Gorakhpur tragedy now 49 Children die in Farrukhabad due to ‘Lack of Oxygen’

New Delhi: A month after Gorakhpur tragedy that claimed 63 lives, 49 children have now lost their lives in a government hospital in Farukkhabad, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

The District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ordered a probe into the incident after these were reported over a period of one month at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad.

An FIR has been registered against the Chief Medical officer and Chief Medical Superintendent for negligence. The 49 deaths took place over a month’s time between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the hospital.

And in the investigation it was made clear that the reason behind the deaths was ‘Perinatal Asphyxia’ which means lack of oxygen. Dayanand Mishra, SP Farrukhabad said, “A case has been registered against the CMO, CMS and some other doctors. Further action will be taken as the investigation proceeds.”

Earlier, a month back Uttar Pradesh saw terrible Gorakhpur tragedy and government was targeted by people and allegations of medical negligence were made. It was alleged that the hospital was running short of oxygen and neither the authorities nor the government did anything to prevent the deaths.