After Jayalalithaa’s death, I could have been CM: Dhinakaran

Coimbatore: Ignored All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran has announced in media that he could have become the chief minister immediately after the demise of J Jayalalithaa.

“However, I did not desire to become CM…AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala chose O Paneerselvam to continue the AIADMK rule,” he said.

He further went on to add that even Sasikala could have chosen to become chief minister, after becoming the party general secretary, but decided against it and instead chose Paneerselvam.

At that juncture, there was no one in the camp, all ministers and the chief minister had wanted her to take over the reins, but had now turned against he.

Dinakaran disclosed that CM K Palanisamy had sought votes for him in the run up to the R K Nagar bypoll.

Point to be noted here is that after the merger of the rival factions on August 21, the party said that steps would be taken to expel her.

Panneerselvam was also made the deputy chief minister.

Sasikala, Dhinakaran’s aunt, is serving a prison term at a Bengaluru jail following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Dhinakaran had termed the merger as a “betrayal” of Sasikala.

And as expected in a political tussle, the Dhinakaran camp hit back on August 22, with 19 MLAs loyal to him meeting the governor and saying they no longer had confidence in Chief Minister K Palanisamy, prompting the opposition DMK to demand a trust vote.

But the situation takes a u turn when the MLAs backing Dhinakaran later proceeded to a resort in neighbouring Puducherry.

On August 23, Dhinakaran sought to assert his authority, axing four ministers from party posts while the MLAs loyal to him stayed put in the resort.

He also appointed a number of his supporters to various other posts, besides expanding the office-bearers list. All this were done with the “approval” of Sasikala, he said.