After Ram Rahim, Rajasthan’s Falahari Baba booked fo raping a woman

Jaipur: After Asaram and Gurmeet Ram Rahim, another self-proclaimed godmen Falahari Baba has been charged with raping a woman at his ashram.

Sources say that a 21-year-old law student from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district was allegedly raped by Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj (70), based in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Madusudan ashram of the godman in Alwar on August 7 this year.

According to sources, in her complaint, the woman, who is studying law in Jaipur, said that her parents are followers of Falahari Maharaj and on the baba’s recommendation she did an internship under a senior lawyer in New Delhi. She received a stipend of Rs 3,000 and her parents asked her to donate the amount to the baba’s ashram in Alwar.

She went to the ashram on Raksha Bandhan last month and was told that the Baba could not meet anyone during an eclipse (grahan). She was then asked to stay at the ashram which she agreed. The woman told the police that the Baba called her at night to his room and sexually assaulted her.

Sources say that the Baba asked her not to tell anyone about the incident and threatened to harm her. But the woman informed her parents about the happening following which a rape complaint was lodged with the women cell.

A police official said that a case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The survivor’s statement was recorded before a magistrate here and the case diary sent to the Alwar Police for further action.

If sources are to be believed, Falahari Baba is in a private hospital in Alwar over “high blood pressure”. And police officials are now waiting to be allowed to speak to him.