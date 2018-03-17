Age doesn’t act as a barrier in getting roles for Kitu Gidwani

Veteran actor Kitu Gidwani said that her age doesn’t act as a barrier in getting roles. Asked if it is difficult to bag roles at 50, Kitu said, “I am getting offers every second day. Ads, films, series... everything.” “I was offered one mythological show to which I immediately said no without taking talks further. I am not interested in dressing up in heavy clothes and overacting to the hilt,” she added. She is currently seen as Sameer’s (Randeep Rai)…

Veteran actor Kitu Gidwani said that her age doesn’t act as a barrier in getting roles. Asked if it is difficult to bag roles at 50, Kitu said, “I am getting offers every second day. Ads, films, series… everything.”

“I was offered one mythological show to which I immediately said no without taking talks further. I am not interested in dressing up in heavy clothes and overacting to the hilt,” she added.

She is currently seen as Sameer’s (Randeep Rai) step-grandmother in the Sony Entertainment Television Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. “It’s been nice and very pleasant experience. Everybody is like a family here,” she said.

Sharing details about her “mean” character, she said, “I try to make his (Sameer) life hell because I don’t accept the fact that he is living in my house. In an underhand way, I try to bring about his downfall. So, there is a constant war going on between the two. He is also very smart. He realises what I am up to. So, it’s great fun playing this character because you never know what she is going to come up with next. She doesn’t rest until she shows Sameer in a bad light or every wish of his is thwarted.”