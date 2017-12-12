Ahmedabad: Roadshows by Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi cancelled

Scheduled roadshows of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat here on Tuesday have been cancelled with the police refusing permission on the grounds of security and traffic congestion.

Both the principal opponents in the Gujarat Assembly elections had organised massive roadshows by their key campaigners on the last day of electioneering for the second phase of polling for 93 out of 182 seats on December 14.

Polling for the rest of the 89 seats was held on December 9. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner AK Singh said the request for permission for the roadshows had been rejected because of security concerns and the likely inconvenience to public.

The BJP had planned a 35 km day-long roadshow by Modi to take him through all 16 constituencies in the city. The Congress had also organised a similar event though through a different route.

While Gandhi’s programme was still being firmed up late on Monday night, the BJP, too, announced around 10 pm that Modi would be taking a special sea-plane from the Sabarmati river and travel to the famous pilgrimage Ambaji Temple by road after landing on the Dharoi dam waters in North Gujarat.