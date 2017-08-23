AIADMK crisis deepens in Tamil Nadu as 19 MLAs revolt

Chennai: Straight after the merging of two rival AIADMK factions, there is crisis galore in Tamil Nadu, with 19 dissident MLAs withdrawing their support to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

With this move, the government is in minority right now and the DMK has now written to the Governor, seeking a floor test in the Assembly.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the 19 legislators are not in favor of the merger of factions led by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, as they hold the latter responsible for the split in the party and subsequent freezing of the party symbol by the EC.

Furthermore, they are also not happy with the ignorance of Sasikala, who is in jail.

The ruling AIADMK government has been minimized to 116 MLAs, including the Speaker, in the 233-member House, excluding one vacant seat.

When it comes to trust vote, if all MLAs turn up for voting, it will still need 117 MLAs for a simple majority.

The Opposition, including 89 DMK MLAs, 8 Congress MLAs, and a lone IUML member, has 98 legislators in all.

“I got disillusioned with the functioning of the government headed by Palaniswami as there has been an abuse of power, favouritism, misuse of government machinery, and widespread corruption,” identical letters submitted by the MLAs to the Governor stated.

“We want a trust vote so that CM can be replaced,” MLA Thanga Tamilselvan said. He said some more MLAs would be joining them soon. Sasikala’s brother Divakaran said Palaniswami must resign on moral grounds and a new government should be formed.

Creating more trouble for the Palanisami, Speaker P Dhanapal, a Dalit, is being thrown up as the possible next CM.

“Consequent upon the identical letters given by MLAs to the Governor, expressing lack of confidence on CM Palanisami, an unprecedented Constitutional crisis has erupted, in which the present government has lost its majority,” he wrote in a letter to the Governor.