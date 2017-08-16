Air India Gift To Armed Forces Personnel

MUMBAI: In what can be termed as encouraging move, Air India has decided to accord priority to the armed forces personnel in boarding its flights across the network of the carrier.

According to the company officials, the decision has been taken as a mark of honour and respect to these personnel, on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day.

What makes it so exciting is the fact that the boarding priority on Air India’s aircraft for the serving armed forces personnel commenced yesterday and there is no wait involved in the whole process.

It is worthwhile pointing out that Air India already offers concessionary and discounted air fares to the armed forces personnel when it comes to the domestic sectors.

Experts and social media are welcoming the decision to accord priority in boarding to the personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy.