As per the information shared by the media, minimum of 16 civilians have lost their lives in a US-led airstrike in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said that the US-led coalition struck a civilian vehicle in Haska Mina district lat.

Khogyani said the identity of the dead persons could not be ascertained yet. The Resolute Support and US forces in Afghanistan have not commented so far.