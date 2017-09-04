Airtel and Reliance Jio offering Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans; all you need to know

After making a fair reach among the telecom users, Reliance Jio is now facing a tough challenge by the other telecom competitors and Airtel is the most capable opponent at the moment keeping in mind the fact that both the brands are offering same rate plans for their users.

Jio has several unlimited tariff plans and now users will have an option of using Airtel at same rates and here are the details of the plans that these two giants are offering at same rates:

Airtel vs Jio: Rs 349 plan

Airtel and Reliance Jio offers Rs 349 plan and the offer is for the prepaid users only, Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls to its users. Along with the voice calling facility, it is also offering 28GB of 4G data for 28 days. There’s a daily FUP limit of 1GB for this Airtel plan. While on the other hand Jio offers a Rs 349 plan; again, this plan is also limited to the prepaid users only. Under the Rs 349 plan, Jio is offering unlimited voice calling (Local and STD) facility to its customers like Airtel. Jio is also offering 20 GB of 4G data for 56 days. This plan doesn’t come with any FUP limit.

Airtel vs Jio: Rs 399 plan

Now comes the Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering Rs unlimited voice calling facility, both local and STD to its prepaid users. It is also offering up to 84GB of 4G data for 84 days. The plan comes up with a daily FUP limit of 1GB. On the other hand, is also offering a similar plan. Jio under its Rs 399 plan is offering unlimited voice calling facility, both STD and local. It is also offering 84GB of 4G data for 84 days. This means that under the Rs 399 plan, both Airtel and Jio are offering almost the similar services to its customers.

Airtel vs Jio: Rs 149

This is the cheapest plan that both the giants are offering, Airtel is offering unlimited voice calling facility between Airtel to Airtel number (Local or STD). It is also offering 2GB of 4G data for 28 days. Coming to Jio, under the Rs 149 plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calling facility across operators. It is also offering 2GB of 4G data for 28days. Both the plans are for prepaid users only.