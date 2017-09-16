Airtel offers 60 GB free data for 6 months, here are the details

One of the biggest telecoms in India, Airtel have managed to give endless number of offers to its users with 4G speed in competition with the Reliance Jio but yet again it have unveiled a new plan for 6 months that offers 60 GB data free data for its prepaid users.

The offers aims to increase the number of Airtel TV app installations therefore, users are required to download and install Airtel TV app on their phones first to avail the plan. Once the download is done, users will receive the free data credit their free data benefits within 24 hours. Users will get 10GB data per month for 6 months which total to 60GB data for 6 months.

The offer is valid only for Airtel postpaid customer and MyAirtel app users. Those who do not have the MyAirtel app can download it from the Google Play Store.

On opening the open the MyAirtel app, user will see a new banner as claim free data. Click on the banner, and follow the on-screen instructions. The task here is to download the Airtel TV APK and install it on your smartphone. Once the user successfully downloads it the free data is credited to his/her account in next 24 hours.

The new offer is somewhat similar to the Airtel Monsoon offer, which the company offered three months ago. Under the same Airtel Monsoon offer, Airtel gave 10GB free data for Airtel Postpaid customers for downloading the same Airtel TV application. However, that offer was valid only for three months, whereas this new offer from Airtel is valid for six months. Airtel will automatically add 10GB free data every month to user’s postpaid account.

Airtel recently announced its Postpaid Promise scheme, under which the operator is allowing its postpaid subscribers to carry forward this month’s unused data to next month. The company claims that the program so far has received a great response from the users. An Airtel postpaid customer can store up to 200GB data in his/her account.

The Airtel’s new plan is free. Yes, since it’s a promotional plan users only needs to download the Airtel TV app and the company will automatically credit 10GB free data benefit every month to his/her postpaid account.

User will get 10GB data per month for 6 months. This means 60GB data for 6 months in total.