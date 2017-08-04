Aishwarya Rai- Anil Kapoor to work together in ‘Fanny Khan’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor are all set to share the silver screen once again in the forthcoming movie ‘Fanney Khan’ and the duo was last seen in the classic cult of Subash Ghai’s, ‘Taal’. Anil Kappor will be seen portraying the role of a musician while Aishwarya will be seen in a spunky role in the movie which is planned to hit the cinemas next year.

When the producer of this movie Prerna Arora was asked about the movie she went on to say: “Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. The film has a lot of songs, and Anil Kapoor’s character in the film is very entertaining. He is a musician, and he has a great energy to work with. He is portraying this character very well!”

Prerna also applauded the lead actress of the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she said: “Aishwarya Rai is a complete delight to work with. She is a beautiful person, inside and out. One would assume that Aishwarya might have the starry air, but she is very humble and a warm person.”